Criminals seen taking railway tracks at Cleveland train station

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s rail resources are still being looted with eyewitness accounts of rail tracks being stolen at the Cleveland train station.

Eyewitness News reported on the looting of stations and tracks a few months ago while Prasa promised to take action. However, months later and criminals have been seen dismantling infrastructure.

Commuters have been complaining about rail services, not operating in certain parts of Gauteng, including Orange Farm, Westonoria and Kliptown.

A motorist told Eyewitness News that while driving past the Cleveland train station, he witnessed people stealing rail tracks.

“I caught something here at Cleveland railway station. They’re now starting to steal the tracks. Where on earth is Prasa security as they're actually taking the actual rail track."

A number of stations around Gauteng have been completely destroyed by people making off with parts of the buildings.

When Eyewitness News contacted Prasa spokesperson Bane Ndlovu to report the theft at the Cleveland Station, he declined to comment, saying that there would be a media briefing this week.

