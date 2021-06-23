Cosas condemns group for halting classes in parts of Soweto, West Rand

The group believed to be part of the formation went to learning facilities at both high and primary levels and instructed pupils to leave, citing an increase in the number of COVID infections in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Student body Cosas has urged children to continue going to school after some of its members in Kagiso on the West Rand and Soweto barged into classrooms and stopped teaching.

The group, believed to be part of the formation, went to learning facilities at both high and primary schools and instructed pupils to leave, citing an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in Gauteng.

However, the body's national leadership has condemned their actions and said that it went against agreed discussions about allowing authorities to determine the situation.

Cosas national secretary-general Tebogo Magafane said that closing schools without an informed decision was not the answer.

"To Cosas members, they can't close schools without a solution, what are they saying exactly by doing that...why are they doing that?" he asked.

