You can still catch COVID even if you've had jab, Netcare doctor warns

Manager at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital, Doctor Louis van der Hoven, has stressed the importance of everyone playing their part to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans were again being warned not to let their guard down even if they had received a jab.

A recent collaboration between Old Mutual and the Netcare Hospital group has brought to 34 the number of private-sector COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Western Cape.

Dr Louis van der Hoven has stressed the importance of everyone in society playing their part to curb the spread of the coronavirus, irrespective of whether they'd had the vaccine or not.

“Irrespective of whether you've had the vaccine or not, you can still catch COVID - the vaccine just prevents you from getting it in a really bad way. And I think people need to be aware of that - it prevents you from if you were going to die from dying or from going to the ICU,” he said.

Western Cape Premier Allan Winde has elaborated on the rollout of more vaccination sites for the province.

“... 207 public sites in rural areas and a whole range of private sector sites as well and those could be from a chemist to another business partnership like this. We also will be rolling out a couple of mass sites, we're also rolling out the CTICC in the first week of next month,” Winde said.

More than 244,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots for people aged 60 years and older have been administered in the province so far.

