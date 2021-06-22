Go

We never thought they won't come back: Woman on losing her grandparents to COVID

It was on 25 May, when Nicole Williams, her aunt and grandparents, tested positive. Later that same day, her grandmother, Sabina, lost her battle with the virus, while her grandfather, William, died 16 days later.

Sabina and William Williams from Malmesbury contracted COVID-19 and died days apart. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - Members of a Malmesbury family who all contracted COVID-19 are hoping their story will encourage others to be extra vigilant and take the third wave seriously.

Nicole Williams is a student healthcare worker, who lives in the town. Everyone in her household tested positive for the virus.

“I even felt guilty at some point. It could’ve been me who brought the virus into the house but that’s the vicious cycle of COVID. You never know. You don’t know.”

Fighting back tears, she said dealing with the death of her loved ones had been difficult, as she never got to say goodbye.

“As real and as serious as COVID is, it’s cold. We never thought the day that they left the house, that they won’t be coming back.”

She’s pleading with the likes of COVID denialists and anti-vaxxers, as well as those not adhering to health safety rules, to take the crisis seriously.

“You don’t want to lose a loved one, or loved ones to realise how serious this is.”

