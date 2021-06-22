'We aren't asking for favours': ECD workers want to be vaccinated too

Out of an over 180,000 early childhood development workforce, only around 42,000 practitioners who fall under the Department of Basic Education will be vaccinated, while the majority were a component of Department of Social Development.

JOHANNESBURG - As the education sector gears up for the vaccination of teachers and support staff from Wednesday, concerns are mounting that most of South Africa's early childhood centres are left in limbo.

Government aims to vaccinate over half a million employees in the next two weeks.

Early childhood development centres cater for children from birth.

Those who focus on children from grade R, which is around five years of age, until grade three fall under the Department of Basic Education while Department of Social Development is responsible for those under the age of four.

Ruby Motaung is the executive director for training and resources in early childhood education (ECD).

She said she didn’t understand why most ECD practitioners had been left out of the national vaccination of educators.

“If the minister of the Department of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said do it [vaccinate] why can’t the Department of Social Development do it?”

Motaung said those in ECD were equally exposed to the virus.

“We are not asking for favours here. We are asking for what is right.”

The sector has lashed out at the Department of Social Development for being mum on the matter.

The department was yet to respond to requests by Eyewitness News for an interview at the time of publishing this article.

