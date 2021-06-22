WC's Winde urges residents to help curb spread of COVID-19 during third wave

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on residents to be vigilant as the Western Cape is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections with an average of 1000 new cases a day.

The province now has over 12,000 active COVID-19 infections. The Western Cape Health Department said there was a 60% week-on-week rise in cases in all regions, excluding Khayelitsha and 20% of all tests are coming back positive. There were also 80 hospital admissions and 13 deaths on average daily.

“We need to be vigilant. We need to make sure that we slow this virus at the moment. It's growing by about 1,000 cases a day. We need to make sure that we stay safe, please avoid those social gatherings,” the premier said.

