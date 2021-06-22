Vaccine rollout for teaching staff a major step towards recovery, says WCED

While other provinces will kick off the vaccination programme on Wednesday, the Western Cape will start the rollout on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it would receive about 55,200 vaccines for teaching staff this week.

The country has received 300,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for those working in the education sector - more doses are expected this week.

The Western Cape Education Department said that it would be utilising 29 vaccination sites around the province.

The department will roll out the programme on Friday, as vaccines still needed to arrive and be distributed to various sites.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that district offices would be contacting schools this week to inform them of their school’s vaccination schedule.

"This is not only a major step towards recovery, it's also step towards improving the safety of our educators, staff and learners at our schools and for the provision of better learning opportunities for our learners."

At the same time, the department was dealing with increased staff and learner cases in schools. There are currently 228 active teachers cases - up from last week - and 546 active learner cases.

At Kasselsvlei Primary school, six educators have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said that the school had adjusted their timetables to allow for the management of their programme with fewer educators, but still had a full school day for learners.

