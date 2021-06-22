Tourism boost for Zimbabwe as Qatar Airways to launch flights to Harare

Having a new airline flying to Harare will be welcomed by Zimbabwe's tourism sector.

HARARE - Qatar Airways said it would begin flights to Harare in Zimbabwe via Lusaka in Zambia on 6 August in a timely boost to tourism, which had suffered a devastating blow as a result of COVID-19.

The Doha-based airline said the Zambian and Zimbabwean capitals were the fifth and sixth African destinations it had added to its network since the start of the pandemic.

Qatar Airways said in addition to carrying passengers, the flight to Harare via Lusaka would have capacity for 30 tonnes of cargo.

The flights will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The country has so far vaccinated more than 704,000 people against the disease.

But there's been a recent spike in infections and deaths, and travellers still have to come armed with a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 48 hours.

