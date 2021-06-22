There's some political involvement in service delivery protests - Municipal IQ

Gauteng and the Free State have been the centres of protests with areas, including the Mangaung metro and the greater Harrismith area, seeing residents disrupting services.

JOHANNESBURG - A web-based data company specialising in the monitoring of municipalities across the country, Municipal IQ, said that there did seem to be a degree of political involvement in recent service delivery protests in some parts of the county.

There have been protests in the Free State and Gauteng in recent days, with residents damaging state and private property.

In Gauteng, residents in some parts of Soweto and the south of Johannesburg also embarked on protests demanding services.

Municipal IQ economist, Karen Heese, said that these demonstrations could have been sparked by a number of reasons.



"There has been quite profound dysfunction at municipal level and there does seem to be some degree of political involvement."

Heese warned that the Free State could see an increase in protests due to collapsing key services.

"Given what's happened in the last month or so and the difficulties that the Free State has seen in service delivery."

Since January, the county has witnessed 53 major service delivery protests, with Gauteng leading the pack.

