SAOU urges members to get COVID-19 vaccine shot

CAPE TOWN - Teachers' union SAOU is calling on its members to get their COVID-19 jab.

From Wednesday, most province's will start rolling out shots to teachers and other school staff.

The union's Chris Klopper said that they conducted a survey in March.

"Eighty-seven percent of our members are in favour of a total vaccination programme, so we welcome it and we think that it will just go well for the total sector as a whole."

He said that while a high number of people indicated that they were in favour of the vaccine, there were still some who were hesitant.

"We've been trying to convince them, saying put the conspiracy theories aside, we think that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a wonderful vaccine."

Over the weekend, the Basic Education Department indicated that schools would remain open despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, a move that Klopper supported.

"Currently there are between 100 and 150 schools closed because of COVID infections. You're looking at a total of 25,500 schools. People who are risk are not the learners but the teachers and once the vaccination campaign is in place, we can't foresee that there'll be a crisis in that regard."

