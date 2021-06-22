Sanco youth wing to campaign for Anele Bhengu murder suspect to be denied bail

Anele Bhengu, a young lesbian woman, was stabbed and mutilated. Her body was discovered earlier this month in a ditch near a secondary school in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

DURBAN - The youth wing of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said that it planned to campaign for bail to be denied to a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing Anele Bhengu in a suspected hate crime.

The 39-year-old Thulani Cele faces murder and assault charges.

Anele Bhengu’s family believes that she was raped before being stabbed multiple times.

Thulani Gamede of Sanco Youth said that they wanted the suspect to remain behind bars until justice was served.

“We want the States to prosecute as soon as possible. And on the bail hearing, we will oppose it and we will even write to the magistrate to say, as the organisation, we strongly believe that that person must remain in custody until justice has been served. He must rot in jail,” Gamede said.

Bhengu was laid to rest on Saturday while her alleged killer is expected back in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court next Wednesday after the matter was postponed on Monday.

