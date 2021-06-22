Salim Essa's Hong Kong firms got kickbacks from CNR, CSR, Zondo Inquiry hears

Shadow World Investigations, a London-based forensics firm, said that Gupta lieutenant, Salim Essa, owned Hong Kong companies that received kick backs from China North Rail and China South Rail.

JOHANNESBURG - Shadow World Investigations, a London-based forensics firm, said that Gupta lieutenant, Salim Essa, owned Hong Kong companies that received kickbacks from China North Rail and China South Rail.

Investigator Paul Holden is back at the state capture commission testifying about money flows.

Previously the commission heard that the Gupta enterprise made R15 billion in kickbacks out of the estimated R49 billion state capture-tainted contracts.

But this evidence showed that they were also linked to other contracts.

"Tequesta and Regiments Asia are the two companies that were controlled by Salim Essa - he was the director of both companies in Hong Kong. They were both recipients and designated recipients of kickbacks that were paid by China South Rail and China North Rail and its successor in relation to various locomotive contracts."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.