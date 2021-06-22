Sadtu worried about rising cases of attacks on teachers after NW incident

The latest violent incident, which was captured on video and been widely shared on social media, showed a parent of a pupil at the Phera Primary School in Tsetse village in the North West verbally and physically assaulting a female teacher.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers union Sadtu has called for intensified security at schools amid rising attacks and violence inflicted on teachers by members of the community.

In the video, one of the parents at the Phera Primary School could be heard shouting insults at the teacher before slapping her across the face.

This was for allegedly telling her child to leave the school premises after arriving late. Many on social media then called for the parent to be prosecuted.

“We are disappointed that a parent, who's supposed to be providing support to the educators, is the one that is attacking the educator, let alone whatever differences are there. It’s really humiliating that a female educator has been verbally and physically abused like we've seen in the video,” said Sadtu North West provincial secretary, George Themba.

The parent is due to appear in court on Thursday.

