SA to benefit from COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer hub

CAPE TOWN - Tools and training to master COVID-19 vaccine production locally are destined for South Africa.

The World Health Organization and its Covax partners are collaborating with a consortium consisting of Biovac, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and universities to establish a COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer hub in the country.

The partnership between South Africa and France aims to make COVID messenger-RNA vaccine technology available as an attempt to scale up production and access to vaccines.

Spokesperson for the French embassy in South Africa, Vigdis Beaussier: "The hub is a way to provide training, technical assistance, funding so that the technology can be marketed here and put to use and produce vaccines."

Beaussier expects results in 12 to 18 months from now.

"This depends on which technology will be developed in the hub that has not decided yet - this is the first to get everyone together and then either it will be technology that is quite advanced, maybe already used in current vaccines or something that is in phase 1 or phase 2 trials that looks promising."

