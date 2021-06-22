SA's COVID death toll rises to 58,795; 9,160 new infections recorded

Ninety-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 58,795.

According to the Health Department, South Africa also racked up 9,160 infections over that same timeframe, with the known caseload ballooning to 1,832,000.

On the recovery front, over 1,656,000 people have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.4%.

So far, just over 2,144,000 vaccines have been administered in this country.

