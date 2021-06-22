SA Reward Association seeing change in way execs compensated during pandemic

Yolanda Sedlmaier, a chartered reward specialist at the SA Reward Association, said that this year they were seeing more humanity from executives who were making sacrifices.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reward Association said that many companies were changing the way that executives were rewarded with bonuses or increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many holding off or splitting incentives to help other staff in need.

The association said that it was the first time that it noticed this change in approach to rewarding staff performances during the global health crisis.

Some companies have even made special arrangements to help staff secure more leave days off the books to navigate through this uncertain time in our history.

“Companies that plan to pay bonuses will give increases, either not paying it out at all or delayed payments of that, and or paid a portion. The rest was placed into a fund to help, you know, staff that needed to take leave because they couldn't work, and so yes it was quite a change,” she said.

