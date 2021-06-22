Basic Education Dept says all provinces ready for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Basic Education Department said all provinces were ready for the rollout this week. The majority of provinces including Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Northern Cape, will kick off on Wednesday while the Western Cape will start on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - It’s all systems go to vaccinate thousands of teaching staff around the country as of Wednesday.

Teachers, cleaners, food handlers and other school staff members will be prioritised for jabs over the next two weeks.

The Basic Education Department said that all provinces were ready for the rollout this week. The majority of provinces including Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Northern Cape, will kick off on Wednesday while the Western Cape will start on Friday.

The Department is urging teachers and staff to prepare to be vaccinated from this week #COVID19@ReginahMhaule @ElijahMhlanga @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/uYvIG48s7Y Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) June 21, 2021

There will be a total of 281 sites in the country where 500,000 staff in the sector will be vaccinated. Provinces are adopting their own models, such as fixed and time-bound sites.

Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson Mali Mtima said that they were ready for Wednesday. They had 63 sites across the province and 76,000 staff who needed to be vaccinated.

“1,000 educators, 13,125, 7,454 SGB employed educators, 3,394 independent school educators. We are targeting these educators using their age groups,” Mali said.

The Western Cape had 29 sites and were allocated 55,200 doses for teaching staff.

