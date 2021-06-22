No visitors allowed at Groote Schuur Hospital amid COVID third wave

With the country gripped in a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital managers have on Monday warned there now is an increased risk of spreading the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has announced a no-visitor policy at the facility.

The Western Cape currently has 12,767 active COVID-19 cases.

Head of nursing at Groote Schuur Hospital Aghmat Mohamed said: “It’s just to protect ourselves and our patients from the virus. No visitor will be allowed unless the person is terminally ill and the visit has been prior arranged by the doctor in charge.”

Mohamed says they've also reduced outpatient appointments.

“Because of the high volume of patients, we need to cut down on appointments for out patients, however, someone will be in contact with those patients to arrange another appointment.”

