MEC Mamabolo: Gauteng taxi industry 'trying its best' to enforce COVID-19 rules

MEC Jacob Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he was pleased with the COVID-19 health and safety compliance at the busy Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mamabolo spent Tuesday morning interacting with officials from the taxi industry and commuters as part of the provincial government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Mamabolo started his visit by inspecting safety compliance at the loading bays.

The MEC of Transport @JacobMamaboloSA is engaging commuters at Bree Taxi rank. He is asking them if the association is complying with the COVID-19 regulations. He has also asked the association if theyre are using the allocated by Govt for sanitizers. pic.twitter.com/G4cFpxb9AJ Johannesburg Health District (@Healthjhb) June 22, 2021

Over 6,000 of the country's news cases were detected in the province in the last 24 hours.

Mamabolo said he noticed a disturbing trend where some commuters were not wearing masks, but operators were quick to apologise.

After inspecting 10 bays, the MEC said he was satisfied with the level of compliance.

“In general, the taxi industry is doing its best to enforce the regulations and protocols of COVID-19.”

Other members of the provincial executive council visited various other taxi ranks, shopping centres and schools as part of government's efforts to slow down the spread of infections.

