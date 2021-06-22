Identification of some of the bodies found at Orkney mines set to be made public

Last week, police found the bodies of 20 men suspected of having been illegal miners from Lesotho. The victims were found at different locations in the area. It's believed they were killed in an underground gas explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - The outcome of the identification process of some of the bodies discovered at an abandoned mine shaft in Orkney in the North West is expected to be made public on Tuesday.

Last week, police found the bodies of 20 men suspected of having been illegal miners from Lesotho.

The victims were found at different locations in the area. It's believed they were killed in an underground gas explosion.

On Monday, North West Premier Job Mokgoro met high-ranking officials from Lesotho to help with the identification of some of those killed.

“The Lesotho consulate assisted in bringing 10 of those families from Lesotho through to the morgue to assist the police in possibly identifying these illegal miners that were found in Orkney,” said the police's Adel Myburgh.

