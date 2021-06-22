Money paid to Zuma's lawyer came from Gupta laundering scheme, Zondo told

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard that legal fees paid to former President Jacob Zuma's late lawyer Kemp J Kemp came from a Gupta money-laundering enterprise.

Investigator Paul Holden was back at the commission on Tuesday testifying about money flows to and out of the Gupta laundering network.

Shadow World Investigations presented Kemp's invoices for the case in which the Democratic Alliance (DA) wanted the courts to set aside the NPA's decision to not charge Zuma for the Arms Deal.

Kemp's invoices match transactions out of Homix, one of the offshore key companies of the Gupta laundromat.

Holden told the commission how the transactions were processed: “Of the R200,000 that’s paid in relation to Kemp J Kemp, R60,667,07 was in payment for Advocate Kemp in representing President Zuma in that particular matter.”

GUPTA CONTRACTS

Shadow World Investigations said the total contracts awarded through alleged state capture amount to R57 billion.

This is more than the previously calculated R49 billion.

Holden said since his last appearance in May, organs of state and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse had approached him and the commission to say that he under reported the actual figures of state capture tainted contracts.

He said that increased the total figure by R8 billion.

“The total cost of state capture contracts payments made to Gupta enterprise is just over R57 billion.”

And kickbacks to the Gupta enterprise have also gone up.

“The new number is just over R16 billion all of which was drawn from South African funds.”

That figure has gone up from the previously calculated R15 billion that flowed to the Gupta money laundering network.

