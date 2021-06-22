FS pastor arrested for alleged rape of employee

He was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly attacked the woman several times at his home over the weekend and held her hostage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a pastor for allegedly raping an employee in the Free State.

It's understood that the woman had been hired to mind the pastor's four-year-old child.

The Hawks said that the pastor was expected in court on Wednesday where he faces charges of rape, human trafficking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

