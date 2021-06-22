Family of murdered Leigh Matthews not interested in mediation with her killer

The family said they had been called to participate in a mediation process with Donovan Moodley but they were not interested.

JOHANNESBURG - Leigh Matthews' father, Rob, said that he wanted his daughter's convicted killer, Donovan Moodley, to stay behind bars.

In 2004, Matthews was kidnapped and her body found with a bullet wound after her father paid a portion of a ransom for her release.

Her killer, Moodley is currently serving a life sentence at the Johannesburg Prison.

He's been fighting his sentence with appeals and applications for early parole.

Rob Matthews said they wanted Moodley to stay behind bars.

"There's never going to be a reconciliation between Moodley and ourselves. He's messed our lives up, he's messed a lot of people's lives up and he's lied so many times that it's hardly of any benefit to get in front of Mr Moodley for the truth. But once we that information out of Correctional Services, there may be other areas that we're not aware of, so we've not made a decision yet."

