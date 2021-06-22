EC police searching for killers of off duty detective

Detective Sergeant Mphakameli Mazinywana (48) was at home with his wife when suspects kicked down the door and demanded his service pistol.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for the brazen gunmen who stormed into a Mthatha police officer's home and murdered him.

The incident happened at Old Payne Location on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Mphakameli Mazinywana (48) was at home with his wife when the suspects kicked down the door and demanded his service pistol.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "They shot him in the upper body, took his firearm and escaped. The member succumbed to gunshot injuries. The motive for the attack is currently under investigation. A case of murder and house robbery has been registered. No arrests have been made at this stage."

