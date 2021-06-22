Cosas condemns some members pulling kids out of schools over COVID-19

Eyewitness News understands a group belonging to the student organisation went to two primary schools and two high schools in Kagiso, telling children to go home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) on Mondau said it was aware that some of its members were forcing pupils out of schools in the West Rand and Soweto due to fears of increasing COVID-19 infections.

Eyewitness News understands a group belonging to the student organisation went to two primary schools and two high schools in Kagiso, telling children to go home.

It comes a day before teachers and school staff are set to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations across the country.

Many parents in Gauteng have expressed anxiety about sending their children to school following reports of positive cases identified at learning facilities.

However, Cosas secretary general Tebogo Magafane discouraged the action taken by its members adding that teaching and learning should continue under healthy circumstances.

“I will say to learners, they must go to school and they must wear their masks and they must sanitise. We are dealing with a different mindset. There are those who are opportunistic.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.