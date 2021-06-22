Cope calls for stricter lockdown in Gauteng to limit spread of COVID-19

The Congress of the People (Cope)'s Dennis Bloem has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider stricter lockdown regulations in Gauteng to limit the spread.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid concerns about the high COVID-19 infection rate in Gauteng, there are calls for stricter lockdown regulations in the province.

On Monday, Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed their worries about super spreader events in the province resulting in a huge spike in infections in the last few weeks.

In the last 24-hour reporting cycle, more than 9, 000 people were confirmed to have the virus, more than two-thirds of which were from Gauteng, with more than 6,000 daily new infections.

Fifty-six people have died in Gauteng hospitals with COVID-19 related complications in the last reporting cycle.

"Hospitals are full to capacity; people don't have any more place to go. That's why we can't understand why is it that President Ramaphosa and the coronavirus council are not intervening immediately, because the lives of people are at stake here,” he said.

