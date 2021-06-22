Attempted robbery leaves one dead at Gugulethu clinic

MMC for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said health staff had become the target of hijackings, robbery and abuse recently.

CAPE TOWN - A person was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the City of Cape Town’s Gugulethu Clinic.

Municipal officials said gunmen tried to rob a company tarring the parking area at the facility on Tuesday.

The identity of the person killed was not yet established.

MMC for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said health staff had become the target of hijackings, robbery and abuse recently.

He said this latest shooting was in addition to the incidents that had already taken place at Weltevreden Valley Clinic where a nurse was robbed at gunpoint; and at Crossroads 1, a number of staff were also held at gunpoint inside the clinic.

"It is unconscionable that patients and our staff are subjected to such violence."

He said nurses and doctors were the fabric that held people together during this trying time and they were putting their lives at risk.

There have been over 20 attacks this year on staff or contractors at various health facilities.

