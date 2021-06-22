All disputes settled when EFF conferences held, says party SG Dlamini

Following a series of complaints from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of irregular processes, bogus branches and the flouting of the party’s campaign rules, its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said that it had pulled off seven regional conferences across the country seamlessly.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a series of complaints from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of irregular processes, bogus branches and the flouting of the party’s campaign rules, its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said that it had pulled off seven regional conferences across the country seamlessly.

The party, with just months to go before the country votes in the municipal elections, is resuscitating its ground forces, all of which have since had their mandates expire.

Party leader Julius Malema last week announced that regions that had failed to launch 90% of their branches were dissolved, making a similar warning to provincial leaders that if their regions had not managed to have conferences by the end of June, they too would face a similar fate.

Dlamini confirmed that several disputes were lodged but insisted that they had all been settled when the conferences eventually went ahead.

"All the issues that came through, they were sent to province and then they forget about them. That's why all the conferences that side, including Ekurhuleni, we didn't have any issues, any squabbles... they were peaceful, all the seven regions."

