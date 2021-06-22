5 suspects due back in court over R400m drug bust, sixth suspect on the run

A Lithuanian national is among those being questioned. He's the fifth accused who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport while boarding a flight to Paris.

CAPE TOWN - Five men are due back in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court later this week in connection with a R400 million drug bust.

One accused was nabbed on the spot when officers swooped on him earlier this month on the N1 highway in Pretoria.

A further three alleged accomplices were taken into custody in Cape Town over a week ago.

A fifth suspect was then arrested in Johannesburg.

He was allegedly trying to flee the country

The Hawks are still on the hunt for a sixth suspect.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for fugitive Ahmad Isa, who goes by two aliases.

It's alleged that he's linked to a drug trafficking syndicate operating from South Africa and is also wanted on an Interpol red notice issued in Belgium, on charges of dealing in cocaine and money laundering.

Isa was last seen in Camps Bay.

He evaded arrest over a week ago but three of his alleged accomplices were taken into custody.

