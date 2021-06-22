1,000 KZN small businesses receive R322 million worth of support

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the businesses that benefited were selected from over 4,000 applicants following a rigorous vetting process that commenced in September 2019 and ended in March last year.

PIETERMARITZBURG - There were scenes of excitement and jubilation in Pietermaritzburg where over 1,000 small businesses received R322 million worth of support from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The disbursement took place under the provincial government's operation Vula Fund, which has been in the works since 2017.

Provincial authorities hailed Tuesday’s event as part of the advancement of radical socio-economic transformation.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the businesses that benefited were selected from over 4,000 applicants following a rigorous vetting process that commenced in September 2019 and ended in March last year.

“Those who didn’t benefit will be subjected to a programme where the areas that were identified as weaknesses will be corrected and we’ll ensure that going forward, they’ll get assistance.”

Entertainment entrepreneur Ndumiso Mthethwa, a beneficiary who secured R2 million worth of support, described the day as surreal.

“It gives us an opportunity to reevaluate.”

Zikalala said going forward, they would closely monitor and provide further support to beneficiaries where necessary.

Operation Vula is the KwaZulu-Natals overarching programme to fundamentally transform the patterns of economic ownership by bringing in the previously marginalised groups in the mainstream economy. #OperationVulaFund #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/FIRqoSj4FM KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 22, 2021

No less than 10 816 jobs will be created out of the funded Operation Vula Fund activities.



These jobs are distributed as follows:

9083 jobs will be created in Tier One

175 will be created in Tier Two

1 558 jobs will be created in Tier Three. #OperationVula pic.twitter.com/7z4tnnc1Vg KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 22, 2021

To all our successful entrepreneurs, please remember that we trust you and have faith in all of you. We are truly invested in your success and we want to see you all running profitable enterprises that are creating employment and hope for the people of KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/QS4X414jO9 KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 22, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal Premier @sziks , accompanied by @edtea_kzn MEC Ravi Pillay and @kzndard MEC Sithole-Moloi, seen touring stalls of beneficiaries during Operation Vula at Royal Showgrounds, in Pietermaritzburg. #OperationVula #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/EgPvtO6SXm KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 22, 2021

