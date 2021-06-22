Go

1,000 KZN small businesses receive R322 million worth of support

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the businesses that benefited were selected from over 4,000 applicants following a rigorous vetting process that commenced in September 2019 and ended in March last year.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala at the Vula Fund handover on 22 June 2021. Picture: KZN Government.
PIETERMARITZBURG - There were scenes of excitement and jubilation in Pietermaritzburg where over 1,000 small businesses received R322 million worth of support from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The disbursement took place under the provincial government's operation Vula Fund, which has been in the works since 2017.

Provincial authorities hailed Tuesday’s event as part of the advancement of radical socio-economic transformation.

“Those who didn’t benefit will be subjected to a programme where the areas that were identified as weaknesses will be corrected and we’ll ensure that going forward, they’ll get assistance.”

Entertainment entrepreneur Ndumiso Mthethwa, a beneficiary who secured R2 million worth of support, described the day as surreal.

“It gives us an opportunity to reevaluate.”

Zikalala said going forward, they would closely monitor and provide further support to beneficiaries where necessary.

