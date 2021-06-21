Year 1 of the WC Children's Commissioner: What Christina Nomdo's found so far

It's been 12 months since the country's fist Children's Commissioner took up the mantle. This is what Christina Nomdo's found out about the status of children's rights in SA.

CAPE TOWN - A year into the position, the Western Cape Children's Commissioner said that she'd made great strides in her first year in office despite all the challenges that COVID-19 had presented.

The Children’s Commissioner role is a first for South Africa and a particularly necessary one in the Western Cape, where child disappearances, murders and deaths in gang crossfire are prevalent. The position operates independently of government and requires the commissioner to advocate for children and guard their rights.

Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo's first day on the job was on 1 June 2020.

Eyewitness News spoke to the so-called children’s whisperer as she reflected on her first year.

"I think it's definitely been an extraordinary year. The first hallmark of the office was actually to start within a global pandemic."

Nomdo said that her first challenge was to adapt plans for the new normal, reaching out to children online instead of physically as she had hoped to. Still, she's satisfied that her office managed to build pandemic-friendly child participation models. These included the appointment of child government monitors, who worked alongside her to advocate for children's rights. Nomdo's office now has about 50 of them across the province.

"Children advise me on the operations of my office, for example. They're also very key to how we frame submissions of law, policy and practice," she said.

Those selected had some high-level face time, including a special closed session for children with Parliament where nine child government monitors presented an oral submission on the Children's Amendment Bill 2020, focusing on children and their parents' roles in their lives.

"Children are seen as lesser humans and often ignored by adults and for them to say that they were listened to by the key decision-makers in the country on a law was so affirming to them," she said.

TRANSFORMING YOUNG PEOPLE'S LIVES

Meanwhile, a Philippi East teenager who was a child government monitor and worked alongside Nomdo said that the Western Cape Children's Commissioner office was slowly but surely transforming the lives of young people.

Lukhanyo Sonyamba (18) said that he became a child government monitor to stand up for himself and for other young people.

"Because no one stood up for me. I was born in a situation where I faced the world alone," he said.

Sonyamba wants to work with people like him, driven and optimistic, to bring change to local communities. He also wants to be a voice for children and make sure they're always being heard.

"Children have been listened to but never understood. But now I see transformation slowly progress, where we are being recognised and heard," he said.

Sonyamba, who's most passionate about using poetry to amplify children's perspectives, said that while this recognition might seem like something small, it was a big step for humankind.

THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON CHILDREN'S MENTAL WELLBEING

Nomdo has travelled to communities in the Matzikama, Berg River and Hessequa municipalities over the last few months, holding pandemic-friendly child rights workshops. She found that children's anxiety around catching and spreading the virus was high.

Nomdo's office is tasked with advocating for children at all levels and ensuring thAT their best interests were kept top of mind. As part of their deep dive into the lives of school kids, her team used WhatsApp to run surveys and compile reports for the Western Cape Education Department about how learning under COVID-19 was really going.

"They were worried that they would bring COVID into their homes while being sent into school. They were also quite stressed about the mode of school that they had to adapt to," she said.

From next month, primary school learners will return to daily school attendance and the challenges of a stop-start year also weighed on children's minds.

"I think this has affected the quality of learning and teaching and they worry about whether they have enough to go on to the next grade."

These are some of the functional practicalities that are bothering children. But the pandemic also brings with it deeper social and developmental obstacles too.

"The fact that we can no longer hug anybody is quite devastating for teens and they told me they sought solace in things like music, just trying to calm themselves down," she said.

Today we did huisbesoek with the families of the new #childgovernmentmonitors in the office of the @ChildCommWC. They live in Heidelberg and Albertinia. Their families were so proud that they were selected. #kleinstemmetjiesMOETsaakmaak pic.twitter.com/ruLjTIgxzG christina nomdo (@NomdoChristina) March 28, 2021

IT'LL TAKE EVERYONE IN SOCIETY TO INCREASE THE SAFETY OF CHILDREN

In the Western Cape, where violence against children was a daily reality, many were looking for a magic wand to solve the problem. But Nomdo's mandate does not allow her to intervene in cases.

Her office is an oversite mechanism, a watchdog over government and not a frontline service delivery agency or the first port of call to, for example, report a child abuse case.

Nomdo explained that her office's role was to put pressure on government services working in the social cluster, which included education, health and social development. It also had to ensure these services were responsive to children's needs.

"When people have problems accessing that system or they have been frustrated by that system, then they approach me to intervene or escalate their complaint."

While Nomdo's office is also meant to amplify children's voices and act as a bridge between the youth and adult decision-makers like government officials, she insists that children can speak for themselves.

"Nobody can be the voice of a child. They have their own voice. And what they need is a platform in order for their voice to be heard," she said.

She said that the fact that it was not her office's mandate to intervene, did not mean that she did not have a very strong and specific role to play in violence prevention promotion in the province, but said that it would require everyone in society to increase children's safety and wellbeing.

"I think we want almost that violence disappears magically from our society and I think we must come to the realisation that that's not going to happen. There's no magic wand that's going to fix our society overnight. Definitely not one person or one office."

Nomdo explained that it was the responsibility of the entire country to tackle the culture of violence that was being perpetuated, and evidence showed that we could only do that by having a multi-leveled approach to violence prevention.

"We say very strongly that violence is outlawed against children in every setting and we say to parents, 'the Constitutional Court found that you cannot hit your child' and parents are in uproar. Why? If people are against the culture of violence, then they must see as a positive step that children are protected from physical assault within their homes. In the home is the first space where the child may encounter violence. Then they go to school where they may encounter corporal punishment and that's where the second layer of protection needs to come in. The school needs to be free of experiences of violence."

Thanks to our brand ambassadors (and their parents) and facilitating organisations such as @RXRadioSA we now have a banner without stock images of children we do not know. Very excited to launch our banner series. #childgovernmentmonitors pic.twitter.com/xv9weP3bWu christina nomdo (@NomdoChristina) April 13, 2021

CORPORAL PUNISHMENT

Nomdo flagged a worrying trend of corporal punishment in schools, even though the practice was illegal.

During her visits to communities along the West Coast, children in every meeting she had with them reported that their schools were still practicing corporal punishment. Some said that they received ill-treatment from nurses, and others said that their school sports fields were littered with broken wine bottles.

"We were most concerned in education about corporal punishment still being practiced and reported in every single workshop that I had in the West Coast."

Nomdo met with the Western Cape Education MEC last week, to discuss the issue.

"We spoke about this issue and that I believe not enough is being done about intervention programmes from the government’s side to make sure we prevent violence against children."

In communities in the Hessequa Municipality, children reported that they were not living happy lives as their lives were characterised by deprivation.

"Children in grade 8 and 9 already had the world of worry on their shoulders."

She said these findings had been shared with the relevant government departments for response and action.

With a big job ahead and 12 months of assessment of what needed to be tackled, she said that her office was doing the best it could with limited capacity. She had to build it incrementally within the constraints of a budget. At this stage, the budget allocation would only allow for three of 12 staff members to be appointed.

"Which means, how will I fulfil the entire mandate with such constrained resources? This is my worry because I believe children deserve better."

I guess we all have to return to the physical office sometimes Not the child-friendly space I envision. But its a start New staff on boarding in June and July 2021 pic.twitter.com/XX0ORbSKFN christina nomdo (@NomdoChristina) May 17, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.