WC govt assures residents it's ready & able to deal with COVID-19 third wave

The Western Cape Government said that healthcare services would be ramped up to deal with the demands of the resurgence.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government said that it was hoping that the third COVID-19 wave would not be as devastating as the second.

Authorities have once again reassured residents that it had all the necessary measures in place to deal with the third wave.

The nation is in the throes of a resurgence and has recorded over 117,000 current infections.

The Western Cape Government said that healthcare services would be ramped up to deal with the demands of the resurgence.

In an effort to ensure that there were enough healthcare staff ahead of the third wave's peak with 717 additional staff members having been employed. More hospital beds were being made available as hospitalisations continue to climb.

Two mass vaccination sites will open their doors, one at Mutual Park in Pinelands on Monday and another at the Cape Town International Convention Centre early next month.

The province already has over 5,200 vaccinators of which more than 3,300 had received their training.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.