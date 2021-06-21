WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba returns to the state capture hot seat

Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba resumes giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba is back at the state capture commission on Monday.

He is now testifying about the involvement of his former advisor, Siyabonga Mahlangu, in the appointment of executives and board members of state-owned companies.

The commission heard that Mahlangu arranged meetings for CEOs with the Guptas and he was allegedly present when the Guptas offered former SAA CEO, Vuyisile Kona, R500,000.

Gigaba said that he did not know that Mahlangu had orchestrated the appointment of a board member of SAA recommended by Rajesh Gupta, who turned out to know nothing about airlines and that he harassed the Transnet board chair and the head of legal to give former CEO, Siyabonga Gama, a controversial settlement.

The question is did Mahlangu go too far or did Gigaba know what he was up to?

