SA's new vaccine tech transfer hub to provide training to local manufacturers

The World Health Organisation said choosing South Africa to run the hub would help low-income countries not to rely on vaccine-producing countries to supply their needs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the technology transfer hub for coronavirus vaccines was a milestone - not only for the world - but for the African continent specifically.

The hub will provide training to local manufacturers to boost global production of the vaccines.

Speaking during a briefing a on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said this move was historical.

“We therefore thank the WHO for taking this bold step and commend member states for moving us from discussions to real work and realistic development. This is the start of the progress, as we work together to respond to this grave global crisis, we see this as laying a firm foundation for the achievement of health security for the world’s most vulnerable people.”

