Ramaphosa calls for behaviour change amid COVID-19 third wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the COVID-19 infection rate had climbed rapidly over the past few weeks, increasing more than 15-fold from the last low point, to around 13,000 daily new infections.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa gripped by the third wave, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that individuals, families and companies needed to do everything possible to limit the toll.

The president released his weekly newsletter on Monday morning where he acknowledged that more people were having to isolate, ultimately impacting the economy.

We are now in the midst of a third wave of the #COVID19 pandemic. We may be tired of this persistent enemy, but it is not yet tired of us. The threat to health and lives is evident as people become ill and some die. https://t.co/9VYeDPcpmq pic.twitter.com/AuOH7oUGKg Cyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 21, 2021

Amid the third wave, citizens needed to be disciplined to protect communities and livelihoods, the president said.

He urged the public once more to avoid social gatherings and to refrain from seeing family members or colleagues if possible.

On the vaccination front, Ramaphosa was adamant that the vast majority of adult South Africans would be vaccinated by the end of this year.

He encouraged those who were eligible, including teachers who could get their jab this week, to do so.

