Niehaus: No one can tell the MKMVA that we are disbanded

Last week, a meeting between five of the ANC’s top six with leaders from the MKMVA and rival MK National Council collapsed, after informing the two that they were being collapsed and replaced by a preparatory committee that will help them hold a joint elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - A decision to disband the African National Congress (ANC)’s uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) was politically wrong and might force the organisation to turn to the courts to fight it.

This was according to the MKMVA's spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who briefed former combatants of the ANC’s liberation army at a Johannesburg cadres assembly on Sunday.

Niehaus and the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, were some of the speakers at the event, where they described the instruction from the party’s officials as un-ANC and anti-revolutionary.

The rival grouping has welcomed the development.

Niehaus, who has come under fire for being divisive in the party, said that the ANC had no political or legal right to dissolve the association.

"No one, and honestly comrades I don't care who, whether it's the most senior leaders in the African National Congress, can tell us as MKMVA that we are disbanded."

