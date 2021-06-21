New building plans being drawn up for Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - Kubayi-Ngubane

The Acting Health Minister said that it seemed that the plans never existed as a result of apartheid regulations which allowed certain key points not to register plans with municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has confirmed that new building plans were being drawn up by engineers for the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

The lack of plans was delaying the reopening of the facility following a fire there.

The minister said that it seemed that the plans never existed as a result of apartheid regulations which allowed certain key points not to register plans with municipalities.

However, Kubayi-Ngubane acknowledged that there was ample time to draw up new ones since democracy.

The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was not yet fully operational after the fire broke out there in April but the minister was hoping that the oncology ward would resume as normal in the coming days.

"Gauteng has informed me that they've gotten the engineers, that they're using 3D to be able to take the pictures, in terms of the building plans. That is almost done."

She said that there were other stumble blocks delaying the reopening.

"We are doing the fire escape so that we can be able to get that. The door is the only challenge that we are trying to solve. The Solidarity Fund has come on board to assist us around securing this, asking manufacturers to contract. Apparently, the doors are not currently in existence, so we need to start them from scratch."

