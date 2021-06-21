Go

Netcare teams up with Old Mutual to open a vaccination site in Pinelands

Premier Winde on Monday afternoon opened a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Old Mutual Park offices in Pinelands, Cape Town.

Netcare Hospital has teamed up with financial services group Old Mutual to establish a vaccination site in in Pinelands, Cape Town, which opened on 21 June 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has stressed the importance of forming partnerships with various sectors to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available.

Thirty-three private-sector vaccination sites are up and running in the province.

Netcare Hospital has teamed up with financial services group Old Mutual to establish this vaccination site.

Officials said this private site would initially administer around 1,400 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, which would later be ramped up to 3,000 jabs daily.

Premier Winde said as more vaccines became available, more sites would come online.

These vaccine recipients stressed the importance of being inoculated against the coronavirus.

“So that we can be safe, and others can be safe too,” said one elderly.

Another added that: “I don’t understand why so many people are against vaccinations, I really think it should be done.”

One hundred and fifty-five public sector vaccination sites are expected to be up and running this week, until a total of 400 are functional.

