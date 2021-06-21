Orange Farm residents block roads with tyres, rocks in protest over electricity

Johannesburg Metro Police officers on the scene said it was not safe for motorists in that area at the moment. Residents are complaining over not having electricity in their area.

JOHANNESBURG - There is a protest in Orange Farm in Johannesburg with residents barricaded the road with rocks and burning tyres.

Johannesburg Metro Police officers on the scene said that it was not safe for motorists in that area at the moment.

Residents were complaining over not having electricity in their area.

"There are protests at Link Road and Palm Drive in Orange Farm, and this is not safe for motorists to drive due to the rocks and tyres, which are burning and motorists should avoid that intersection for now," JMPD's Wayne Minaar.

