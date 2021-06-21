MDC Alliance condemns demolition of market stalls in Harare

Heavy earth-moving equipment backed by police trucks demolished the stalls in Harare’s low-income Mbare suburb over the weekend.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the MDC Alliance, has on Monday condemned the demolition of hundreds of market stalls in Harare.

Heavy earth-moving equipment backed by police trucks demolished the stalls in Harare’s low-income Mbare suburb over the weekend.

A video circulated on social media shows a front-end loader crashing its way through a line of wooden stalls at a marketplace in Mbare.

Police on the back of open trucks can be seen keeping watch nearby.

Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance runs the City of Harare, but said the latest demolition campaign didn’t have its backing.

It has called it inhumane, and is drawing comparisons with Operation Murambatsvina - a slum clearance campaign in 2005 that left around 700,000 people without jobs and homes.

Independent reports say ruling party supporters who ran stalls in Mbare’s Mupedzanhamo Market were among traders who lost property at the weekend.

Some of the scenes from Mbare where Harare City Council is demolishing illegal structures.#TheSundayMail #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/BfZqgmwlmi Sunday Mail Zimbabwe (@SundayMailZim) June 19, 2021

There is pandemonium in Mbare . We thought it will be a normal day but we wake up at 4 am to see all the structures destroyed.



There is great loss and lm worried as to how will we survive as the residents . pic.twitter.com/PNGlwf1qRz Hon. Starman Chamisa (@HonChamisa) June 19, 2021

As you are reading this, the Government working with @cohsunshinecity run by ZANUPF surrogate @tmuguti is busy destroying market stalls where the unemployed sought to earn a living in Mbare.



This winter destruction shows the cruelty of the regime after it destroyed the economy! pic.twitter.com/18uFGDz18B Hopewell Chinono Today (@daddyhope) June 19, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.