Go

MDC Alliance condemns demolition of market stalls in Harare

Heavy earth-moving equipment backed by police trucks demolished the stalls in Harare’s low-income Mbare suburb over the weekend.

Heavy earth-moving equipment backed by police trucks demolished marketplace stalls in Harare’s low-income Mbare suburb. Picture: @HonChamisa/Twitter.
Heavy earth-moving equipment backed by police trucks demolished marketplace stalls in Harare’s low-income Mbare suburb. Picture: @HonChamisa/Twitter.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the MDC Alliance, has on Monday condemned the demolition of hundreds of market stalls in Harare.

Heavy earth-moving equipment backed by police trucks demolished the stalls in Harare’s low-income Mbare suburb over the weekend.

A video circulated on social media shows a front-end loader crashing its way through a line of wooden stalls at a marketplace in Mbare.

Police on the back of open trucks can be seen keeping watch nearby.

Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance runs the City of Harare, but said the latest demolition campaign didn’t have its backing.

It has called it inhumane, and is drawing comparisons with Operation Murambatsvina - a slum clearance campaign in 2005 that left around 700,000 people without jobs and homes.

Independent reports say ruling party supporters who ran stalls in Mbare’s Mupedzanhamo Market were among traders who lost property at the weekend.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Africa

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA