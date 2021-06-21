Go

Makhura welcomes deployment of SANDF in Gauteng to assist medically

Premier Makhura said the military would start working this week as per directions from national government.

Members of the SANDF have been sent to Gauteng on 21 June 2021 to boost COVID-19 medical efforts amid a third wave. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
Members of the SANDF have been sent to Gauteng on 21 June 2021 to boost COVID-19 medical efforts amid a third wave. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has welcomed the SANDF delegation sent to the province to boost COVID-19 medical efforts amid a third wave.

The province has recorded around 62% of the country's infection rate of coronavirus.

Premier David Makhura was joined by Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Monday afternoon to welcome the group.

Makhura said the military would start working this week as per directions from national government.

“We are grateful that the military service is deployed here but we’re going to continue to search for more resources, especially human resources.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA