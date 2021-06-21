Mahlangu regretted organising meeting between Dames & Guptas, says Gigaba

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is back at the state capture commission where he's giving evidence about his special advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu’s alleged involvement in the appointment of executives and board members at state-owned companies.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba said that his special advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu regretted organising and attending a meeting between the Guptas and former Eskom CEO Brian Dames because Tony Gupta was rude to Dames and demanded contracts for his coal and media companies.

Gigaba is back at the state capture commission where he's been giving evidence about Mahlangu’s alleged involvement in the appointment of executives and board members at state-owned companies.

Gigaba said that there were procurement and appointment procedures that he didn’t interfere with.

“It was the first and only time that he went in with Dames to the meeting because of how the meeting ended and he realised, as a result of the instruction I had given, that such meetings should not result in anything untoward. He then, after that, did not arrange such meetings,” Gigaba said.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo put it to him that Mahlangu did it all on his behalf and executives would feel compelled to oblige because he was the minister’s advisor.

“And obviously it would be reasonable for them to think that I'm now talking about the CEOs to think that he would report back to you. Would you agree with that?” Zondo asked.

Gigaba replied: “I gave him this responsibility, understanding the role that he had to play in my office and gave him a further instruction as to how he should conduct himself.”

WATCH: Malusi Gigaba returns to state capture inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.