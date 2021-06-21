KZN suspect due in court for murder of Anele Bhengu

The young lesbian woman's body was discovered last week in a ditch near a school in the south Durban community. Her family believes that she was raped before being stabbed multiple times in what's suspected to be a hate crime.

DURBAN - A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Anele Bhengu in KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The young lesbian's body was discovered last week in a ditch near a school in the south Durban community.

Her family believes that she was raped before being stabbed multiple times in what's suspected to be a hate crime.

Anele was killed a week ago, her stomach was cut open and throat slit. The police’s Thembeka Mbele said that the suspect was caught hiding in the Gcilima village after apparently fleeing Kwamakhutha.

“Upon seeing the police officers, the suspects fled from his home into the nearby bushes. The police gave chase and he was caught in the bushes. The 39-year-old man was placed under arrest and detained at Margate SAPS. He was then transferred to KwaMakhutha SAPS for processing,” said Mbele.

Bhengu was laid to rest on Saturday.

Her murder has led to renewed calls for Parliament to pass the Hate Crimes Bill as a matter of urgency.

