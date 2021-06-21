Jabu Mabuza played pivotal role in SA's business sector - Busa

Jabu Mabuza, who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications last week. was being remembered during a virtual memorial service on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The business fraternity is remembering former Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza as someone who served the country, availing himself to reset some state-owned entities when they needed it most.

Mabuza passed away due to COVID-19 related complications last week.

Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu said that Mabuza had left the world at the most critical time.

"Jabu's demise is a challenge to all of us to reflect on the transformation project. He leaves us at a critical time in our country when some of our compatriots are satisfied with some 26% are now black-owned."

At the same time, Business Unity South Africa's Martin Kingston said that Mabuza had played a pivotal role in the country's business sector.

"A combination of his leadership roles at Busa and BLSA and the CEO Initiative resulted in a fundamental shift that business can indeed be a force for good by making a material contribution to addressing the challenges confronting the country and maximising the opportunity for success. He had a relentless focus on transformation, empowerment and inclusive growth."

