Hawks hunt fugitive for involvement in R400m Pretoria drug operation

It's alleged that the 41-year-old man was linked to a drug syndicate operating in South Africa, stockpiling large quantities of cocaine and exporting it to other countries.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks officers are on the hunt for a fugitive for his alleged involvement in a R400 million drug bust in Pretoria earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ahmad Isa, who also goes by the names of Pardilov Ariel and Micky Paki.

It's alleged that the 41-year-old man was linked to a drug syndicate operating in South Africa, stockpiling large quantities of cocaine and exporting it to other countries.

The suspect was also wanted on an Interpol Red Notice issued in Belgium, on charges of dealing in cocaine and money laundering.

Isa was last seen in Camps Bay but he evaded arrest at his Cape Town residence over a week ago when three of his alleged accomplices were nabbed.



“This happened after the trio of suspects, aged between 38 and 48, appeared in the Strand Magistrates Court on Monday the 14th of June,” said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

Nkwalase said that Isa was possibly armed and considered dangerous.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.