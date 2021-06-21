Hawks appeal for info following report that fugitive Bushiri seen in SA

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled South Africa shortly after they were released on R200,000 bail each in their money laundering and fraud case.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are appealing to anyone with information to come forward following a report that fugitive self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been moving in and out of South Africa.

City Press has reported that Bushiri has managed to enter this country.

The paper claimed that Bushiri was in the county in April and fled before he was arrested.

In a statement, the Hawks said that all that they knew was that Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were in their home country of Malawi waiting for their extradition hearing to be finalised by the Lilongwe magistrates court.

The extradition matter is intended to bring the Bushiris to South Africa to stand trial for multiple counts of money laundering and fraud amounting to millions of rands.

Hawks spokesperson, Philane Nkwalase: "A process to bring him back is dealt with by competent authorities in line with the extradition arrangements."

Nkwalase has refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Bushiri’s movements.

The High Court in Pretoria has postponed the money laundering case to November.

