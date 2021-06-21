Govt worried about spike in COVID-19 cases, says Kubayi-Ngubane

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that all provinces were seeing the trend of high daily infection rates, which health experts were closely monitoring as the country grappled with the devastating third wave.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that all provinces were seeing the trend of high daily infection rates, which health experts were closely monitoring as the country grappled with the devastating third wave.

The minister said that they were concerned about "super spreader" events, especially in Gauteng.

"There are too many super spreader events and our message for Gauteng is purely to say don't leave unless there's a need and when you leave the house, go to a place where you know you are safe."

Kubayi-Ngubane said that people with flu-like symptoms were becoming reluctant when it came to getting tested.

"I could be positive without knowing and not seeing symptoms or it takes longer or people are saying it's flu, I don't think it's COVID. So we're trying to analyse the situation to be able to understand it better."

Kubayi-Ngubane also blamed the low turnout of people over 60 at vaccination sites on transport problems, issues with government's online registration website and a shortage of designated locations.

She said that she would be announcing plans on how to get around these problems in the coming days to ensure that the vaccine rollout programme gained momentum.

The minister said that in some instances, elderly people who relied on grants did not have money to get to the vaccine sites.

"One of the things that we're trying to resolve now is to bring the vaccine to the people."

Kubayi-Ngubane said that her team was hard at work coming up with solutions to address all the issues related to the vaccine rollout program.

"We're seeing weaknesses. We are growing and we are acting. By the end of this week, we will announce what we have learned and improvements."

