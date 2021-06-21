Gigaba disputes former SAA CEO's testimony on meeting with Jet Airways

The Indian airline and the Guptas wanted SAA to close its Johannesburg to Mumbai route so that the company would operate it. Gigaba continued with his testimony at the state capture commission where he said he didn’t think he waited that long.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba said that he couldn’t remember waiting for Indian airline Jet Airways for two hours even though former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela said that it happened.

Gigaba was continuing with his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday where he said he didn’t think he waited that long.

Mzimela told the commission how when the Jet Airways people finally arrived, they were rude and how Gigaba was silent while his advisor, Siyabonga Mahlangu, was disrespectful and berated SAA for continuing to operate the Johannesburg-Mumbai route.

Mzimela said that Mahlangu demanded that SAA should enter into an agreement with Jet Airways.

“Why didn't you stop these people quite early say ‘You're not coming here and behave like this. This is unacceptable. If you want to talk business SAA and we are here, but you are not going to be allowed, behave like this.’ Why didn't you do it?” commission chair Raymond Zondo asked the former minister.

And he replied: “I am not accustomed to interjecting with people while they're talking to a person. And it was not my practice or way of chairing meetings. I would let you speak and then I would call you to order once you have finished.”

