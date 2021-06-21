Go

George police appeal for info to find missing girl (15)

Amildriah McKenzie was last seen leaving her Pacaltsdorp home on 12 June. She was eventually reported missing by her father on Friday.

Amildriah McKenzie. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - George police are calling on the assistance of the public to help trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

The police's Chris Spies: "The information gathered indicates that the girl was last seen in the vicinity of Nelson Mandela Boulevard in George. Anyone with information that could ensure her safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Emmerencia Booysen at the FCS unit. The search for the girl continues."

