George police appeal for info to find missing girl (15)

CAPE TOWN - George police are calling on the assistance of the public to help trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

She was eventually reported missing by her father on Friday.

The police's Chris Spies: "The information gathered indicates that the girl was last seen in the vicinity of Nelson Mandela Boulevard in George. Anyone with information that could ensure her safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Emmerencia Booysen at the FCS unit. The search for the girl continues."

#sapsWC George #FCS Unit seeks #missing Amildriah McKenzie (15) from Pacaltsdorp. She left home on 12 June 2021 and never returned. Anyone with information, contact Sgt Emmerencia Booysen 082 335 1200 / #CrimeStop 08600 10111.

