Ekurhuleni ANC dismisses DA bid for no-confidence motion in Masina

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has dismissed the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the region to have yet another motion of no confidence placed on the council’s agenda against the city’s mayor, Mzwandile Masina.

ANC council chief whip, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, has described the bid as opportunistic and an attempt to revive the DA’s own political relevance ahead of the 2021 local government polls.

The DA, which filed the motion last week, complained of service delivery failure, highlighting potholes, lack of refuse removal and erratic electricity supply as some of the key problems in the metro.

Masina has survived two other attempts to remove him from office.

Dlabathi said that Ekurhuleni achieving several clean audits under Masina was a sign of a properly run municipality and that the mayor could not be blamed for the power cuts, which had adversely affected the entire country.

"It's just a motion that seeks to position the Democratic Alliance. There's nothing new in this motion, the context is the same. They wanted to include iss ue of electricity, which we do not have direct control over as the municipality. And in that regard, we have confidence in the capable executive of Mayor Mzwandile Masina."

